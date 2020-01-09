USMCA Trade Deal Could Get Senate Vote Next Week

Law360, Washington (January 9, 2020, 6:06 PM EST) -- The Senate could give final approval as early as next week to the revised North American trade pact despite a procedural quirk that requires six more committees to vote on the legislation, a trade expert said Thursday, though an impeachment trial could complicate the schedule. John Murphy, senior vice president for international policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said that a final vote could come late next week even though the bill must jump through more hoops than previously anticipated. The Senate parliamentarian last week advised lawmakers that a provision of the 1974 Trade Act requires additional committees to consider...

