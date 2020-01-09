GE Retirees' Cert. Bid Hits Snag As Judge Seeks Atty Names

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 4:42 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Thursday declined to certify a class action of hundreds of thousands of General Electric workers and retirees in their lawsuit accusing the company of improperly investing employees' retirement savings, saying their motion failed to specify which attorneys would be class counsel. Attorneys at five different law firms are listed on the motion for class certification that was filed in December, and the bid was unopposed by GE, but U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani's ruling said Federal Rules of Civil Procedure 23(g) requires a court certifying a class to appoint class counsel, and to consider the qualification...

