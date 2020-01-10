IP Owner Blasts Netflix's 'Staggering' $3M Fee Bid

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 5:30 PM EST) -- A data compression patent holder is urging a California federal court to reject Netflix's bid for $3 million in attorney fees after the patent holder voluntarily dismissed a case in its early stages, calling the streaming giant's request “staggering.” RealTime Adaptive Streaming LLC, which is accusing Netflix Inc. of violating several of its patents related to storing and distributing video and audio data, on Wednesday rejected Netflix’s claim that the suit was without merit and argued that Netflix’s request was unreasonable, given that the case never got beyond the pleading stage. “Realtime has respected this court’s resources by voluntarily dismissing this...

