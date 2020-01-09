Uber, Postmates Push For Injunction On Calif. Dynamex Law

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 6:21 PM EST) -- Uber, Postmates and gig-economy workers have asked a California federal court to block a controversial state law that raises the bar for Golden State workers to be legally classified as independent contractors, saying lawmakers “irrationally and unconstitutionally” targeted app-based companies in the law. Uber Technologies Inc., Postmates Inc., and drivers Lydia Olson and Miguel Perez moved for a preliminary injunction Wednesday to bar Assembly Bill 5 from being enforced against so-called gig-economy companies and on-demand workers while they press forward with their suit seeking to invalidate the new law. “Enforcement of A.B. 5 as its sponsors intend — forcing network companies...

