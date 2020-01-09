Booking Agents Busted For Claiming To Rep Timberlake, Mars

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 7:12 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors have accused two women of pretending to be booking agents for celebrities, including pop stars Justin Timberlake and Bruno Mars, and soliciting hundreds of thousands of dollars from the organizers of a gun safety concert, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday in New York federal court. Nancy Jean, 51, and Carissa Scott, 41, were arrested Wednesday at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement. The pair are charged with conspiring to defraud concert investors. Jean and Scott worked as booking agents at Canvas Media Group, which is based in...

