All Eyes On Fed. Court After Trucking Cos.' Classification Win

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 9:26 PM EST) -- A state court judge's ruling that a new California law making it tougher to classify workers as contractors doesn't cover truckers bodes well for the trucking industry's push to secure a preliminary injunction at a closely watched federal court hearing next week, experts say. The ruling Wednesday by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge William Highberger held that California's A.B. 5 — the recently-enacted law adopting the stringent "ABC test" that makes it harder for workers to be classified as independent contractors — shouldn't be applied to motor carriers or independent truck drivers known as owner-operators that they contract with to move...

