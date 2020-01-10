Full 9th Circ. Asked To Rethink Calif. Tribal Remains Suit

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 6:07 PM EST) -- Native Americans who allege their ancestors’ remains were disinterred in the construction of the Jamul Indian Village’s San Diego-area casino urged the Ninth Circuit on Thursday to revisit the dismissal of their case, saying the tribe’s sovereign immunity to suit isn’t implicated by their claims. The plaintiffs, who describe themselves as former leaders of the Jamul Indian Village's half-blood Indian community, are seeking to overturn a Ninth Circuit panel’s Dec. 11 decision affirming a lower court’s decision to toss their suit against members of the tribe's executive council, officials from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and three corporations allegedly involved in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS