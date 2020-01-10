US Bank Fights BofA’s Bid To Ax $3.5B RMBS Trusts Suits

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 4:05 PM EST) -- U.S. Bank is asking a New York federal judge not to let Bank of America escape secondary-liability claims related to substandard loans in a pair of residential mortgage-backed securities trusts valued at $1.6 billion and $1.9 billion. Acting as trustee for the RMBS trusts, U.S. Bank said Thursday it has more than sufficiently demonstrated that the banking giant and subsidiary Merrill Lynch Mortgage Lending Inc. were successors-in-interest or alter egos of First Franklin Financial Corp. and therefore contractually obligated to repurchase problem loans that it originated. U.S. Bank claims Merrill Lynch neutered First Franklin’s ability to comply with its repurchase obligations...

