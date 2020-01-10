High Court Could Limit ERISA Suits With US Bank Decision

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 10:11 PM EST) -- U.S. Bank and its retirees will go toe to toe before the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday in a case that could take away workers' ability to sue over pension plan mismanagement if they haven't personally lost retirement savings, setting the stage for a ruling that could result in more ERISA class actions getting thrown out of court. Depending on how the justices write their opinion, the case could also affect suits outside the Employee Retirement Income Security Act litigation realm, since it may help clarify what constitutes standing to sue under Article III of the U.S. Constitution. The justices don't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS