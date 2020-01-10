DC Circ. Boots Malaysia Airlines Case Out Of US

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 7:27 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit dealt a blow Friday to the families of those who disappeared on Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 about half a decade ago after a panel ruled that their fight to hold the airline accountable didn't belong in U.S. court. If relatives of the lost victims want to keep fighting to hold the airline, its insurer or the manufacturer of the plane responsible, they would need to do so in Malaysia, the panel ruled in a precedential opinion. "While the court has great sympathy for the victims of this tragedy and their families, we cannot disregard the narrow standard governing...

