Weinstein Loses Bid To Privately Question Potential Jurors

Law360, New York (January 10, 2020, 3:39 PM EST) -- A Manhattan judge swiftly denied Harvey Weinstein's bid for an extraordinary, secret jury selection process in his rape trial on Friday, ruling that it was important to hold a transparent voir dire. New York Supreme Court Justice James Burke nearly clipped the end of Weinstein attorney Arthur Aidala's sentence as he rejected a request to privately question jurors one by one for voir dire, although the judge later promised to read the defense's eight-page filing even as he cast doubt on any hope for Weinstein to win a private round of final juror selection. Justice Burke leaned forward as he listened...

