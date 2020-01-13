Rosen, Glancy Prongay Lead Strip Club Investor Suit

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 9:55 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge consolidated three investor class actions accusing strip club operator RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. of misleading investors about the company lending its CEO money and appointed The Rosen Law Firm and Glancy Prongay & Murray as co-lead counsel. Finding that the three investor suits involve common legal and factual issues, U.S. District Judge Alfred H. Bennett consolidated the cases for the sake of efficiency and consistency, according to the four-page order filed Friday. The judge approved The Rosen Law Firm PA and Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP as co-lead counsel, with Kendall Law Group PLLC as liaison counsel,...

