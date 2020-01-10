3rd Circ. Sends Mercedes Emissions Case Back To NJ

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 6:53 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge must decide which state law controls Mercedes-Benz’s bid to arbitrate multistate claims it sold diesel-engine vehicles designed to conceal emissions problems from inspectors, the Third Circuit said Friday, reasoning that the analysis should have been done by the district court. A three-judge panel remanded the matter to U.S. District Judge Jose L. Linares, who only briefly addressed the arbitration bid — which he denied — in a February ruling upholding the bulk of the drivers’ claims. Complicating the car maker’s arbitration bid were the varying locations where the named plaintiffs lived, purchased their cars and sued....

