GrubHub Drivers' Wage Suits Belong In Court, 7th Circ. Told

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 7:28 PM EST) -- GrubHub Inc. drivers who are banking on the Federal Arbitration Act's exemption for transportation workers to advance their wage-and-hour suits in court told the Seventh Circuit their work making food deliveries qualifies as interstate commerce, which exempts them from arbitration. The drivers on Friday pressed their Seventh Circuit bid to revive a pair of suits alleging online food delivery company GrubHub misclassified drivers as independent contractors to short them on pay and overtime and avoid covering expenses like vehicle maintenance, gas and cellphone data plans. They fired back at GrubHub’s argument that the drivers aren’t “engaged in interstate commerce” to be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS