Asylum-Seeker Who Miscarried In ICE Detention Sues Gov't

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 6:10 PM EST) -- The federal government has been sued in California federal court by an asylum-seeker who said she suffered a miscarriage as a result of the harsh conditions at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center. Friday's suit lodged by Rubia Mabel Morales-Alfaro names the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, ICE and several of its leaders as defendants, as well as the Tennessee-based contractor CoreCivic Inc., which operated the Otay-Mesa ICE Detention Center in California where Morales-Alfaro was held between December 2017 and March 2018. Morales-Alfaro, an asylum-seeker from El Salvador, had a miscarriage in January 2018, after complaining of bleeding and pain...

