4 Hurdles Trump's Infrastructure Review Overhaul Will Face

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 7:55 PM EST) -- The Trump administration's plan to overhaul infrastructure project reviews under the cornerstone National Environmental Policy Act is expected to face an onslaught of legal challenges. On Thursday, the White House Council on Environmental Quality proposed a new rule that would limit the scope of NEPA reviews to exclude cumulative impacts like climate change, a shift designed to speed up approval for projects ranging from pipelines to roads and dams. The last set of NEPA regulations were promulgated about 40 years ago and President Donald Trump said he supports changing the process because it has become too burdensome and takes too long....

