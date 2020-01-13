Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insys Judge Wonders If Potential Punishment Is Too Harsh

Law360, Boston (January 13, 2020, 2:16 PM EST) -- The Massachusetts federal judge overseeing the case of seven former Insys Therapeutics Inc. executives convicted in an opioid kickback scheme said Monday that the lengthy sentencing guidelines and the government's $306 million dollar restitution ask may be too severe for the conduct at issue.

During a morning motion hearing just hours before sentencing the first of the seven former Insys brass to nearly three years in prison, U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs described the high-profile, landmark case as a "garden variety" fraud. She expressed skepticism at both the possible prison time the executives face and the massive financial penalty she...

Judge Analytics

