Best Buy, LG Want Out Of False Ad Suit Over TV Specs

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 9:04 PM EST) -- Best Buy and LG Electronics say they deserve to be released from a proposed class action accusing them of selling televisions that didn't have the refresh rate advertised, telling a Minnesota federal judge that the four consumers left have weak claims. The consumers had the option to return their televisions if they were unhappy, but they didn't because they liked them, the electronic companies told the court Friday in a 55-page filing. "Unlike the [television] that plaintiff Mannacio returned prior to purchasing his LG 60UH7700, plaintiff Mannacio testified that he has no desire to replace his LG television even today," the...

