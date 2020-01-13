Reps Applaud FCC's 5.9 GHz Vote Despite Resistence

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 4:26 PM EST) -- A contingent of House representatives are praising the Federal Communications Commission for moving forward with a proposal to repurpose the 5.9 GHz spectrum band, despite resistance from other parts of the federal government. In a Jan. 10 letter, Reps. Jerry McNerney, D-Calif.; Anna Eshoo, D-Calif.; Billy Long, R-Mo.; and John Shimkus, R-Ill., wrote that the plan to allow wireless services in a band long dedicated to vehicle communications strikes a much-needed balance between freeing up valuable airwaves for new uses and protecting auto safety interests. "This proposal shows that the commission remains dedicated to transportation safety while supporting the growing demand...

