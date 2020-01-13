Split 9th Circ. Nixes Bid For Williams-Sonoma Customer List

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 6:06 PM EST) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel said Tuesday that Williams-Sonoma doesn’t have to disclose a list of its California customers in a proposed class action claiming the company misled customers about the thread count of its bedding, with the dissenting judge calling his colleagues’ ruling “unnecessary.” U.S. Circuit Judge Ferdinand F. Fernandez and Judge Jennifer Choe-Groves of the U.S. Court of International Trade, sitting by designation, overturned a district court’s decision to order the San Francisco-based retailer to hand over a list of anyone in California who purchased bedding similar to the product purchased by William Rushing, the Kentucky man who brought...

