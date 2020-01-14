LA County Seeks To Toss Suit Alleging Racial Discrimination

Law360, Los Angeles (January 14, 2020, 12:03 AM EST) -- Los Angeles County urged a California federal judge Monday to toss a lawsuit accusing District Attorney Jackie Lacey of racial discrimination by declining to investigate information that Democratic donor Ed Buck sexually predated and forcibly injected black men with methamphetamine, arguing county prosecutors can't be sued for declining to prosecute. U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney kicked off the hearing in downtown Los Angeles by asking Nana Gyamfi, an attorney for plaintiff Latisha Nixon — whose son died of an overdose in Buck's West Hollywood apartment, to provide an explanation for the allegations of racism, questioning how Lacey could be racist...

