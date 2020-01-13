Disgraced Atty Loses Bid To Dismiss Lender Fraud Suit

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 11:07 PM EST) -- A Chicago federal judge has refused to dismiss claims that embattled Tallahassee, Florida, lawyer Tim Howard directed 31 retired NFL player clients to take out millions in loans with a litigation funder, and then told them to "invest" that money into a hedge fund he ran. Howard moved to dismiss those claims by litigation funder Preferred Capital Funding of Nevada LLC, but a terse order filed Friday U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall said all of his arguments "are either perfunctory and undeveloped, or rambling and irrelevant." Howard represented retired NFL players in the landmark concussion settlement that was struck with...

