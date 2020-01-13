Bridgegate To Reach High Court In McDonnell’s Shadow

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 7:33 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday will explore the line where political mischief turns criminal in the wake of its landmark McDonnell decision, with justices examining whether prosecutors in the so-called Bridgegate case overreached in applying federal statutes to a scheme to realign lanes on the George Washington Bridge. At oral arguments on the convictions of one-time gubernatorial aide Bridget Anne Kelly and former Port Authority of New York and New Jersey executive William E. Baroni Jr., the high court will be looking at such an expansive use of federal law, similar to what the justices did in their unanimous decision...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS