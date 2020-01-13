Weinstein Judge Threatens Jail For Jurors' Social Media Posts

Law360, New York (January 13, 2020, 7:05 PM EST) -- A Manhattan state court judge presiding over the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein warned prospective jurors — including supermodel Gigi Hadid — not to post on social media about their experience, threatening possible jail time for anyone violating a court order against it. New York State Supreme Court Justice James Burke beseeched a pool of 120 potential jurors not to repeat the behavior of a couple of prospective jurors last week who posted on Twitter and Facebook about being in the jury pool for the case, facts that were raised by Weinstein's attorneys in a motion seeking to nix those individuals...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS