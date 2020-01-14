NJ Lawmakers Approve Blacklisting Cos. Violating Tax Law

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 9:13 PM EST) -- New Jersey employers that violate state wage, benefit and tax laws would be blacklisted from obtaining government contracts under a package of bills the state Legislature recently approved to crack down on worker misclassification. The six-bill package would provide more power to the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development to curtail employers from misclassifying workers as employees instead of independent contractors. S.B. 4226, which permits the agency to bar companies or contractors from obtaining public contracts, was one of four measures the state Senate gave final approval to Monday, the last day of the state’s legislative session. The other two...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS