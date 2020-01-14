Airbus Tells Chuck Yeager To Go Fly A Kite In TM Suit

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 6:47 PM EST) -- Airbus on Monday tore into trademark infringement claims against the aerospace giant by renowned pilot Chuck Yeager, arguing that the suit should be tossed because Yeager hasn’t alleged “any cognizable claims” or established “any connection to the State of California.” In his September suit, 96-year-old Yeager, the first person to fly faster than the speed of sound, claimed that the aerospace giant used his name, identity, likeness and federally registered trademarks without permission in a 2017 website promotion for the company’s Racer helicopter. But Airbus said in Monday’s motion to dismiss that Airbus is a Delaware corporation with its principal place...

