Supreme Court Zeros In On Bridgegate Jury Instructions

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 8:22 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday took aim at the jury instructions in the so-called Bridgegate case, challenging the government about what jurors were told with respect to one former public official’s authority to realign lanes to the George Washington Bridge under the alleged ruse of conducting a traffic study. Deputy Solicitor General Eric J. Feigin urged the justices during oral arguments to uphold the convictions of one-time gubernatorial aide Bridget Anne Kelly and former Port Authority of New York and New Jersey executive William E. Baroni Jr., arguing that Baroni was not authorized to realign the lanes when the pair...

