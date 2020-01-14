Borgata Casino Must Face Negligence Claims Over Assault

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 1:53 PM EST) -- The Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City must face claims that it failed to prevent an assault after a New Jersey appellate panel on Tuesday said a trial court improperly tossed the victim's suit over a lack of expert testimony on the casino’s purported negligence. The two-judge panel upended Borgata’s summary judgment win in Jaymie M. Cornine’s suit against the resort and his attacker after concluding that such an expert was not needed as jurors could evaluate whether the resort breached its duty to Cornine and whether the attack was foreseeable. “The jury does not need an expert to...

