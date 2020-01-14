High Court Kicks IBM Stock-Drop Case Back To 2nd Circ.

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 10:23 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court booted an ERISA stock-drop suit against IBM’s retirement committee back to the Second Circuit on Tuesday, asking the appellate court to consider weighing in on how corporate insiders' duties under securities law intersect with their fiduciary duties. IBM’s retirement committee members are accused of failing to disclose the $2.2 billion collapse of IBM’s microelectronics business from the public until the company rid itself of the unit. (AP) In a per curiam opinion, with which Justices Elena Kagan, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Neil Gorsuch concurred, the high court vacated and remanded the Second Circuit's decision to revive the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS