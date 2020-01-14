Houston Deli Tries To Sink $400K Kolache Poisoning Verdict

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 2:41 PM EST) -- A deli in Houston is fighting a $400,000 verdict in which a jury found it gave a customer food poisoning via a bad kolache, telling a Texas appellate court the only medical expert testimony in the case pointed to a different cause for the illness. BMLA Inc., which does business as Murphy’s Deli and operates a shop in the Texas Medical Center, told the First Court of Appeals in Houston in a petition filed Monday that it must render a take-nothing judgment in the lawsuit brought by Keziah Jordan. There was no evidence presented to the jury linking Jordan’s eating of...

