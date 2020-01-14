'70s Singer Bids For Cert. In Warner Streaming Royalties Row

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 5:16 PM EST) -- 1970s soul singer Lenny Williams urged a California federal court on Monday to certify a proposed class of thousands of musical artists on claims that Warner Music failed to accurately account for and pay more than $100 million in royalties generated from streaming music. Williams, perhaps best known for his time fronting the R&B group Tower of Power in the '70s, claims Warner Music Group Co. and Warner Brothers Records Inc. has underpaid artists as much as 40% in international revenue gained through streaming services such as Spotify. Streaming now accounts for up to 80% of all music consumption, but Warner has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS