USMCA Trade Deal Slated For Final Passage This Week

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 5:53 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump's U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement is on track for final approval this week, the Senate majority leader said Tuesday, setting a timetable for the long-awaited trade pact that's expected to win overwhelming support. "We are, it looks like, going to be able to process the USMCA here in the Senate this week," Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters. "That'll be good news for the Senate and for the country and something I think we have broad bipartisan agreement on." Thanks to a procedural quirk, the final floor vote had to wait until seven Senate committees sign off on the implementing...

