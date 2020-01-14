Ex-Raydon Worker Pushes For Sanctions In ERISA Suit

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 9:56 PM EST) -- A former Raydon employee urged a Florida federal judge Tuesday to throw out testimony from two accountants in a proposed class action over a $60.5 million employee stock ownership plan transaction, saying the company failed to disclose the witnesses before using them to bolster its opposition to class certification. Stephanie Woznicki said in her motion that the court should also lodge any “other appropriate sanctions” against Raydon Corp. and Lubbock National Bank for repeatedly running afoul of Rule 26 and Rule 37(c)(1) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure in her Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit. “Defendants have — for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS