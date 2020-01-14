Noncompete Developments To Watch For In 2020

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 10:55 PM EST) -- This year, federal lawmakers and regulators are considering plans to restrict employers’ use of noncompete agreements, the Ninth Circuit is debating whether California law bars businesses from restraining each other, and judges are expected to grapple with new state reforms on restrictive covenants. Here, Law360 looks at key developments noncompete attorneys ought to be aware of. Federal Action on Noncompetes The last few years have seen a number of states, including Massachusetts, Washington and Maryland, adopt new limits on employers’ use of noncompete agreements, which block workers from joining certain competitors for a time after leaving their jobs. This year, the...

