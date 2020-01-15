1.5B Apple Devices Infringed Caltech Patents, Jury Told

Law360, Los Angeles (January 15, 2020, 11:17 PM EST) -- Apple Inc. and Broadcom Ltd. infringed several California Institute of Technology patents with Wi-Fi chips installed in roughly 1.5 billion iPhone, iPad and MacBook devices sold over the last decade, the university's attorney told a California federal jury as the trial got underway Wednesday. The Pasadena, California-based private research institution owns three patents on the technology for irregular repeat-accumulate codes implemented in so-called low-density parity check codes, which allow for faster data transmission over Wi-Fi networks. Apple and Broadcom have been infringing the patents since Apple decided it wanted its devices to operate on LDPC coding in 2009, and the only way...

