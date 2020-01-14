7th Circ. Upholds $20M Pelvic Mesh Award Against J&J

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 10:42 PM EST) -- A Seventh Circuit panel on Tuesday swept aside a "flurry of arguments" made by Johnson & Johnson in its unsuccessful bid to convince the court to throw out a $20 million judgment in favor of a woman who claimed she was harmed by the company's Prolift pelvic mesh device. The three-judge panel described the appeal by J&J subsidiary Ethicon Inc. as a "broad-spectrum attack" on the judgment of the Indiana federal court that handed out the $20 million award in August 2018, slashing a $35 million jury verdict from earlier that year. The unanimous opinion penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Diane...

