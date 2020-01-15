Cornell Calls Ex-Workers' Bid To Revive ERISA Claim 'Fanciful'

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 3:08 PM EST) -- Cornell University has asked a New York federal judge not to give its workers a second chance to pursue a challenge to the record-keeping fees paid by their retirement plans, saying the workers didn't have the "silver bullet" they needed to get that claim back on track. In its brief Tuesday, Cornell disputed the current and former workers' assertion that there was new evidence to support their allegation that the university ran afoul of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by allowing their retirement plans to overpay for record-keeping services. Not only was the evidence the workers offered not new, but...

