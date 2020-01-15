SocGen Reaches Settlement In Libor-Rigging Suit

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 3:20 PM EST) -- Societe Generale SA has cut a deal to settle part of the massive Libor-rigging litigation investors have leveled against more than a dozen big banks, although no specifics on the agreement were provided. A group of investors appealing the dismissal of their antitrust claims against several major financial institutions asked the Second Circuit on Tuesday to drop Societe Generale from the challenge, saying they’ve inked a deal with the bank and want the judge handling the underlying case to sign off on it. “The relief sought will promote efficiency below by enabling the district court to consider preliminary approval of the...

