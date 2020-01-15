Proposed Sirius XM Class Seeks Final OK Of $32M TCPA Deal

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 4:59 PM EST) -- A proposed settlement class has asked a Texas federal judge to give his final blessing to a $32.4 million deal resolving Telephone Consumer Protection Act claims against Sirius XM Radio Inc. that includes a promise by the radio provider to change certain phone solicitation policies. Proposed class representative Thomas Buchanan asked U.S. District Judge Sidney A. Fitzwater on Tuesday for final approval of the settlement, which gives class members the option of cashing in on their share of the $25 million settlement fund or receiving three free months of Sirius XM Radio's premium package, an option with a total fair market...

