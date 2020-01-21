3 Federal Court Rulings Highlight Key Privilege Lessons

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 4:51 PM EST) -- In this article, we present three recent federal court cases involving the law of privilege that are of potential interest. First, RTC Industries Inc. v. Fasteners for Retail Inc.,[1] in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, demonstrates the importance of careful planning and rigorous procedures when conducting a privilege review and drafting a privilege log. Second, AgroFresh Inc. v. Essentiv LLC discusses how common interest privilege can be invoked, on the basis of a letter of intent, to protect communications between parties presently engaged in negotiating a joint-venture agreement. Third, In re: Signet Jewelers Limited Securities Litigation considers whether...

