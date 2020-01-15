Investor Can Pursue Coverage Of Hotel Development Fight

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 7:09 PM EST) -- A California state judge has ruled that real estate investment firm Somera Capital Management LLC can proceed with its claim that a unit of The Hartford must fund its defense of a lawsuit alleging it failed to pay fees owed to the developer of two hotels, finding that an exclusion for breach-of-contract claims in Somera’s policy doesn’t bar coverage. Judge Donna Geck of the Santa Barbara Superior Court ruled that Hartford subsidiary Twin City Fire Insurance Co. cannot invoke a “contractual liability” exclusion in a specialized policy it issued to Somera to defeat the firm’s bid for coverage of the underlying...

