Atty Can't Be Both Trial Counsel and Witness, Judge Says

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 6:08 PM EST) -- Quality Plus Services' general counsel can't represent the company at trial because she is one of the key witnesses for the other side in a $1.3 million insurance dispute over cybercrime losses, a Virginia federal judge said Wednesday. Attorney Kristie G. Haynes will likely be the "number two witness" for insurer National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, Pa., so she shouldn’t also act as trial counsel for her employer, construction contractor Quality Plus Services Inc., the order said. The two sides are locked in a dispute over whether the insurer, an AIG unit, has to cover Quality Plus' losses after...

