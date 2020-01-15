5th Circ. Says Mitigation Not 'Complete Defense' In IP Row

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 8:00 PM EST) -- The publisher of an energy industry newsletter will get another chance to collect damages in a copyright infringement dispute with Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP, after the Fifth Circuit on Wednesday determined a jury had been wrongly instructed about how efforts to mitigate the damage should have been taken into account. In an issue of first impression, a three-judge panel of the Fifth Circuit determined that Energy Intelligence Group Incorporated’s alleged failure to mitigate infringement cannot be a “complete defense” to Kayne Anderson’s liability for damages under the Copyright Act and the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. In 2017, a jury determined...

