Dems Vow Another Vote To End Trump's Border Emergency

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 6:32 PM EST) -- A group of top Senate Democrats vowed Wednesday to hold another vote to terminate President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration amid reports that he plans to divert another $7.2 billion in defense funds toward the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and the top Democrats on the Appropriations and Armed Services Committees, Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Jack Reed, D-R.I., in a joint statement called the plan a “slap in the face” to service members and their families. “We will continue to oppose the transfer of counter-drug funding for the wall,...

