Copyright Atty Should Be Disbarred, Not Fined, Judge Told

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 6:13 PM EST) -- With a Manhattan federal judge weighing more sanctions against Richard Liebowitz, an opposing attorney is asking for stiff penalties against the litigious copyright lawyer that “go well beyond monetary sanctions,” including disbarment or referring him to the U.S. attorney’s office. Liebowitz has filed more than 2,000 copyright lawsuits in four years, during which time he’s been repeatedly sanctioned by the judges hearing those cases. In November, he was threatened with jail time after he lied to a federal judge for months about the death of his grandfather. With a new round of possible sanctions in the offing over accusations that Liebowitz...

