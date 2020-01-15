Weinstein Appeals To Move Trial Away From NYC 'Circus'

Law360, New York (January 15, 2020, 9:12 PM EST) -- Harvey Weinstein is seeking to halt his New York state rape trial and move it out of Manhattan, arguing in a draft appeal motion released Wednesday evening that the jury pool is hopelessly tainted with bias against him. Harvey Weinstein's attorney Donna Rotunno holds her client's walker as he leaves a Manhattan court for the day Wednesday during jury selection in his rape and sexual assault trial. The Hollywood mogul's defense team is filing a renewed bid for a change of venue. (AP) The renewed appeal motion to change the trial venue will be filed around 10 a.m. at the First Judicial Department with...

