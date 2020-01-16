Dems Warn That Iran Could Target Telecom Networks

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 6:21 PM EST) -- Two House Democrats have warned U.S. telecom and defense agencies that the nation's communications networks may become a target for Iranian cyberattacks following the Trump administration's assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. In letters to the Federal Communications Commission and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday, Reps. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., and Mike Doyle, D-Pa., called on the two agencies to hold a briefing in the coming weeks on the steps they're taking to warn telecom providers of potential cyberattacks. The lawmakers also want to know if network providers have already taken any precautions or if they've seen an uptick...

