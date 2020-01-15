Justices Seem Keen To Solve ERISA Case's Article III Question

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 8:23 PM EST) -- Earlier this week, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral argument in Thole v. U.S. Bank NA — one of four Employee Retirement Income Security Act cases the court will review this term.[1] Among the four cases, the decision in Thole has the greatest potential to reach beyond ERISA, and could address what constitutes an injury sufficient to confer Article III standing under the U.S. Constitution. If the focus of oral argument is any indication, the court appears willing to answer that question even though neither the district court nor the court of appeals did so. Background Thole asks whether ERISA plaintiffs...

