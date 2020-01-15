5th Circ. Says BP Must Pay Walmart $15M For Oil Spill Losses

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 10:39 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit ruled on Tuesday that a lower court was right to refuse to take up BP PLC's challenge to Walmart's bid to collect $15 million from a settlement program linked to the 2010 explosion and spill aboard BP's Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico. The three-judge panel said the Louisiana district court had been correct in determining that there was no reason for it to wade into the dispute, since BP hadn't shown any "misapplication or contradiction" involving Walmart’s bid to take part in a 2012 settlement agreement aimed at resolving hundreds of thousands of claims arising...

