Qualcomm Seeks To Kill Investor Action Over FTC Case

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 1:59 PM EST) -- Qualcomm Inc. is once again gunning to shut down a stock-drop suit lodged in the wake of a U.S. antitrust enforcement action over its licensing strategy, arguing that newly assembled public documents prove the chipmaker disclosed its practices and their potential to expose the company to legal trouble. Investors contend Qualcomm and its top officials lied about an anti-competitive licensing strategy that ultimately sparked a Federal Trade Commission suit, tanking the company’s stock price and costing shareholders billions. While a California federal judge in March shut down Qualcomm’s first effort to exit the lawsuit, the chipmaker mounted a new effort Wednesday,...

